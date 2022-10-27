"He is lowering the dignity of the chair he occupies..." AAP hits back at Delhi LG after warning against 'premature publicity' for Chhath Puja

After Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena cautioned Aam Adami Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday against "misleading" and "pre-mature publicity" regarding Chhath Puja, AAP has hit back at him saying that the LG was lowering the dignity of the chair he occupies. "We strongly object to the language used by LG for Hon'ble CM. He is lowering the dignity of the chair he occupies by publicly abusing CM every day. CM is an elected representative who has been elected for the third consecutive time with historic margins. LG has no business to publicly reprimand CM every day," the party said.

Accusing the LG, AAP said that he was hungry for cheap publicity and wants to see his name in newspapers every day. Earlier, the statement by the LG office read that the proposal to hold Chhath Puja approved by the LG was specific to designated Ghats and Kejriwal tweeted that Puja could be held anywhere on the Yamuna, creating confusion amongst people.

The Delhi Government had said that it will organise Chhath Puja at 1100 ghats this year for which the government has approved a budget of Rs 25 crore to facilitate lakhs of devotees in offering their prayers on Chhath. While talking to ANI, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Keeping in view the religious and spiritual beliefs and sentiments of lakhs of people from UP and Bihar living in Delhi, CM Kejriwal has approved my proposal to allow the celebration of Chatth Puja at different Ghats along the Yamuna River."

He further said that the government is geared to provide facilities to the devotees at around 1,100 Ghats. "Delhi Government has always facilitated the occasion by providing various facilities in the form of construction of Ghats, ensuring cleanliness around the places where offerings are to be made by the devotees etc. This year too, the administration is all geared up to provide the facilities to the devotees at around 1,100 Ghats," he said.

"Earlier, a concern was conveyed regarding the construction of Puja Ghats near Yamuna River and the offerings by the devotees at such Ghats which might lead to pollution in the river. Various orders and instructions issued by the National Green Tribunal, as well as the directions issued by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, had been brought to the notice of the Government." It is known that foam appearing in the Yamuna is a big problem in Delhi. It comes to the fore every year when pictures come out of people performing Chhath Puja standing amidst white foam.

However, LG directs the Revenue and Environment departments to ensure strict enforcement of the NGT's orders with regard to pollution in Yamuna. (ANI)

