China willing to work with U.S. to find ways for mutual benefit: President Xi quoted by CCTV

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-10-2022 08:58 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 08:58 IST
China's President Xi Jinping said the country is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along and benefit each other in the new era, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.
Xi sent the remarks as a congratulatory message to the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations gala on Oct. 26.
