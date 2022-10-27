"Our relationship with people will become stronger", says Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde exuded confidence in forging a stronger relationship between the people and the government in the state in the times to come and highlighted the measures taken by the state. In a video message on social media, Shinde said, "This Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde government is continuously working for the people of Maharashtra. In our first Cabinet meeting, we told the public that it is the people's government. We (Fadnavis-Shinde) government working for them. Our agenda is only for you. I know our (government and public) relations will become stronger in the future and I believe in it. We provided funds for relief in flood areas. We clear 950 loans for farmers."

CM Shinde added that the recruitment of the Police department will be started in Maharashtra soon. "We raised the budget for MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) and started MITR (Maharashtra Institute of Transformation). This will be on grounds of Niti Aayog in the Union Government. All these Schemes will be monitored from the CM War room. We decided to build a 700 km concrete road," the Chief Minister said.

Shinde said the state government is working on every front from farming and infrastructure to education and health. He said the government has raised the budget for sportspersons from Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 earlier this year. This came after a faction of Shiv Sena under Shinde shifted the alliance to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Since then, Maharashtra has been witnessing a tussle between both the factions of Sena as to who is the real inheritor of the legacy of Bal Thackeray. (ANI)

