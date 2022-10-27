Left Menu

Kharge's election will galvanise Congress: DK Shivakumar

Kharge officially took charge as the party president at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi in the presence of senior party leaders on Wednesday.

As veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took over as the party chief, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Thursday said Kharge's election will galvanise the Congress. "Karnataka is very happy to have Mallikarjun Kharge as AICC president. We had a meeting today and invited him to first come to Karnataka. We want to host a grand reception. I am sure the party will be galvanised and the country is looking to for a new face. We are with him," Shivakumar told ANI.

Kharge officially took charge as the party president at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in Delhi in the presence of senior party leaders on Wednesday. Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry handed over the certificate of election to Kharge who defeated Shashi Tharoor.

Kharge, who succeeded Sonia Gandhi, said it was a matter of pride to carry forward the legacy of Congress. "It's an emotional moment for me. I want to thank Congress people for making a worker's son, an ordinary worker, the president of Congress. It is a matter of pride to carry forward the legacy of the Congress," he said. The 80-year-old Congress veteran said that it was a matter of privilege and pride for him to handle the responsibility of a party which was led by great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Subhash Chandra Bose.

"As president, it will be my utmost duty to look after our workers. Together, we will build an India that will be enlightened, empowered and equal for every citizen. We will uphold the Constitution of this country, respect everyone's rights and give equal opportunities, defeat those who spread hate, and fight inflation, unemployment and hunger," he said. (ANI)

