Left Menu

Hooda used to run "3D" govt in Haryana: Shah attacks Congress

Amit Shah attacks previous governments in Haryana saying hooliganism and corruption were rampant in past regimes.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 14:17 IST
Hooda used to run "3D" govt in Haryana: Shah attacks Congress
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Faridabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the former Haryana Chief Minister used to run a "3D" government with the nexus of "darbaris, damad and dealers". Addressing the BJP's Jan Utthan rally here, Shah said, "I congratulate Manohar Lal Khattar for completing 8 glorious years of governance. When he became the Chief Minister, I was the BJP chief. When he came to meet me after the polls, I asked him who should be the chief minister. He told me 15 names except his own. Such a man is governing and developing Haryana for the last 8 years. In 8 years, Manohar Lal ji has done the work of changing Haryana."

Shah remembered late BJP leader and former Haryana deputy chief minister Mangal Sein on his birth anniversary. Attacking the previous governments in Haryana, the Union Home Minister said, "Recall the Haryana that existed 8 years ago. When one government used to come, there used to be corruption and when the other government came, hooliganism increased. Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government neither allowed corruption nor hooliganism."

"There was Hoodaji's '3D government' in the end. You must have seen 3D films but only Hoodaji showed 3D government in the entire India. It had 'darbaris', 'damad' and 'dealers'." Shah said the BJP government worked for reducing the gender gap.

"Earlier there were 817 daughters out of 1,000. The sex ratio was very low. Modi ji started Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao from Haryana and the ratio of daughters increased from 817 to 913. I want to congratulate Haryana on this," he said. Shah said all-round development of Haryana is happening under the Khattar government. He said eight years of Khattar's government has an upper hand over the 50-year rule of other parties in Haryana.

"Modi ji has sent the gift of Diwali. Today Bhoomi Pujan and the inauguration of works worth about Rs 6,629 crore have been done," Shah added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022