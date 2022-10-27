Amit Shah lashes out at previous Haryana regimes, says Khattar govt working for overall development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted previous Haryana chief ministers over regional bias and said in Manohar Lal Khattar, the state has after a long time got a chief minister who is undertaking its all-round development.

Shah, who laid the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor and inaugurated three other projects in the state during an event here worth a combined Rs 6,629 crore, launched a scathing attack on previous regimes.

He said the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government was marked by corruption, while also hitting out at the Indian National Lok Dal regime led by Om Prakash Chautala, without taking his name.

BJP leaders in the state often accuse Hooda of regional bias and concentrating development works in Rohtak during his tenure.

Addressing a Jan Utthan rally, Shah said the Khattar government had worked to change Haryana during its eight years, adding that He said after a long time after Independence there is a chief minister for the entire state.

