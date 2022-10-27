TRS, MIM practice the same politics as the politics of BJP: Jairam Ramesh

The ruling TRS in Telangana and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM practice the same politics as that of the BJP, AICC General Secretary, in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh alleged on Thursday.

Ramesh, who spoke to reporters during a break in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, said the main focus of Yatra is the ''divisive politics'' of BJP and the RSS, but in Telangana the challenge is also to face the ruling TRS.

''The main focus of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the divisive politics of the BJP and the RSS. But in Telangana, we have another challenge that we have to face which is that we have the counterpart of the BJP in Telangana which is the TRS,'' he added.

The TRS practises the same politics as that of the BJP and the RSS. The MIM practices the same politics as the BJP and RSS, he alleged.

In fact, both the MIM and TRS give oxygen to the BJP and the BJP gives ''booster dose'' to the two (TRS and the MIM), he said.

''So, our objective in Telangana is not just to be focused on the divisive politics of BJP and RSS but also be focused on the nature of political mobilisation of the TRS and the MIM,'' he said.

Ramesh also said some people think that opposition unity is possible without the Congress which is not the case.

''No alternative to the BJP is possible at the national level without a strong Congress party. So, people are entitled to their dreams. They can dream of opposition formation without the Congress. It is simply not going to happen. It is simply not going to be able to dislodge the BJP from the Centre,'' he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the 50th day on Thursday and about one-third of the Yatra has been completed so far, he said.

Ramesh claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a yatra to combat the three problems created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.

The society in the country is being torn apart with increasing economic inequality, social polarisation and political authoritarianism, he alleged.

After a break for Diwali during which he attended the event when Mallikarjun Kharge took over as AICC president in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi resumed the yatra on Thursday in Narayanpet district of Telangana.

