PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 16:06 IST
Delhi govt spraying poisonous chemical in Yamuna to remove froth ahead of Chhath Puja: BJP MP
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Thursday accused the Delhi government of infusing poisonous chemical to remove froth from the Yamuna ahead of Chhath Puja during which devotees take a holy dip in the river.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma also challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna and alleged that the AAP chief's visit to Ghazipur landfill site was a ploy to divert attention from the issue of pollution in the river.

Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur site Thursday and said the upcoming MCD polls will be fought on the garbage issue as he promised to clean Delhi in five years if his AAP wins the civic body election. ''We visited the Yamuna to stock of the pollution situation there. We were surprised to find that a very poisonous chemical was being sprayed to hide the froth,'' the Northeast Delhi MP claimed.

Last year, pictures and videos showing devotees offering prayers in the froth-filled Yamuna on Chhath Puja had triggered a political slugfest between the AAP and the BJP, prompting the Delhi government to take measures like installing bamboo nets and sprinkling water to dissipate froth. Verma challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna river.

''He (Kejriwal) says he has cleaned the Yamuna and will take a dip. I call upon him to take a dip in the river two days from now,'' he added.

Attacking Kejriwal over his visit to the Ghazipur landfill site, Verma said, ''Is garbage the issue at the moment? To divert attention from the Yamuna river pollution issue, the Delhi CM reached Ghazipur landfill site,'' he added. The Centre had earlier this month set up a joint committee of stakeholders, including NMCG, Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB), UP Irrigation Department, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation and Flood Control, Delhi and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to oversee and coordinate efforts to control and minimize the froth formation downstream of Okhla Barrage in Yamuna during Chhat Puja.

