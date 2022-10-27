Assembly poll: JD(S) first list of 100 candidates on Nov. 1

The Janata Dal (Secular) will release its first list comprising 90 to 100 candidates on November one for the Assembly election in Karnataka, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

The JD(S) legislature party leader also made a raft of promises while addressing people at Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple at Basavanagudi here where he sought the blessings of the deity before the symbolic launch of the 'Pancharatna Ratha Yatra''.

“On November one, I will announce the list of 90 to 100 candidates at the Kurudumale Ganapati temple in Mulbagal in Kolar district from where we will start our full-fledged ‘Panchatathna Ratha Yatra’,” the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said.

Election to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly is due by May next year. The JD(S) second-in-command appealed to the people to vote for his party to ''improve their own future''.

Kumaraswamy promised that if his party comes to power, he will ensure that there is a 30-bed hospital in each Gram Panchayat, and these hospitals will not be just structure but will have all the essential treatment facilities.

The JD(S) leader also promised quality education in government schools free of cost, jobs to the youth, a women empowerment project to make them self-reliant, housing for all, and attractive schemes for the farmers and labourers.

Kumaraswamy said if his party is voted to power, he would make sure that farmers do not fall into the debt trap.

“You can ask me that you could have done the same when you were a Chief Minister. I was indeed a Chief Minister but I was dependent on others, which limited my scope. If I had a five-year term, I would have implemented these schemes,” he said.

Kumaraswamy earlier had headed a JDS-Congress coalition government, as well as a JDS-BJP one.

He appealed to the people to give the JD(S) an absolute majority in the upcoming assembly election.

“Give us a chance once and bless us with an absolute majority so as to improve the future of people. Give us your votes for your own future,” he said.

