Indian currency notes should carry picture of Ambedkar: Ramdas Athawale

By Amit Kumar Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday opposed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's demand for pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on Indian currency notes and said if someone's picture has to be carried on the currency, it should be of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Speaking to ANI, Ramdas Athawale said, "Honorable Mahatma Gandhiji already has a photograph on all the currency notes but if a person's photograph is to be brought on the currency, Babasaheb Ambedkarji should have his photograph on some currency notes. Similar demand is being made from our Dalit society for a long time." "I think honorable Arvind Kejriwalji, who is the chief minister of Delhi, is doing politics and also talking about note and vote. He said we should have pictures of Lakshmiji and Ganeshji on Indian currency. By being only rhetorical, he has done the work of deceiving himself," the Union minister told ANI.

Athawale further told ANI that, "Arvind Kejriwalji is playing the game of Hindu card. Earlier, he has attacked BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) on the issue of Hindutva and now he himself is playing Hinduism card. I think there is no fact in the demand of Kejriwal for the photo of Lakshmiji and Ganeshaji. Narendra Modiji is going to give a big blow to Arvind Kejriwalji's party, Aam Aadmi Party, and the Congress party in the coming days in Gujarat elections." Union minister Ramdas Athawale echoed the sentiment of BSP chief Mayawati for a Dalit Prime Minister in the country. However, he said, "In the future, if a Dalit becomes PM, then good, but currently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an OBC leader and he is good for the country."

"I think if Mayawati has demanded to make a Dalit Prime Minister, there is also a need to think about whether Dalits have strength. OBC leader Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister in the country and he is doing well," the Union minister said. The Union minister also said, "If a Dalit becomes the Prime Minister, there will be a lot of joy in future but for that we should think about it seriously and we should also have our own strength to make a Dalit Prime Minister and while I support the feeling of Mayawatiji, we would support if a Dalit should be the Prime Minister, maybe in future." (ANI)

