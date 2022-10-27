Left Menu

West Bengal: War of words over alleged slapping of BJP leader in police custody

A war of words broke out between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP in West Bengal over the allegation that a BJP leader who was arrested on corruption charges was slapped by police officers in custody.Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that two officers of the Sutahata police station in Purba Medinipur district slapped former councillor of Haldia Municipality Satyabrata Das who was arrested on October 19 on corruption charges.Das, considered close to Adhikari, was the chairman of the tender committee of the civic board.Das was falsely implicated.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:04 IST
West Bengal: War of words over alleged slapping of BJP leader in police custody
  • Country:
  • India

A war of words broke out between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP in West Bengal over the allegation that a BJP leader who was arrested on corruption charges was slapped by police officers in custody.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that two officers of the Sutahata police station in Purba Medinipur district slapped former councillor of Haldia Municipality Satyabrata Das who was arrested on October 19 on corruption charges.

Das, considered close to Adhikari, was the chairman of the tender committee of the civic board.

''Das was falsely implicated. The officers who had slapped him will have to touch his feet. If I cannot make it happen, I will not be called Suvendu Adhikari anymore. I will change my name,'' Adhikari said.

Reacting to the statement, state minister Firhad Hakim on Thursday said that he will soon have to change his name.

''I wonder that what will be his new name,'' he added.

Hakim claimed Adhikari has been making irresponsible statements and Das was arrested by police based on specific allegations against him.

The district police refused to react to the allegation of slapping.

Das was arrested after a marathon interrogation in connection with the allegation of misappropriation of funds during his tenure as chairman of the municipality's tender committee till 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022