Left Menu

Raghav Chadha writes to External affairs minister, seeks return of Punjabis stranded in Abu Dhabi

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention for the expeditious return of 100 Punjabi immigrant workers stranded in Abu Dhabi.In his letter to the Union Minister, Chadha sought to bring to his notice that an estimated 100 Punjabi immigrant workers were stranded in Abu Dhabi.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:06 IST
Raghav Chadha writes to External affairs minister, seeks return of Punjabis stranded in Abu Dhabi
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention for the expeditious return of 100 Punjabi immigrant workers stranded in Abu Dhabi.

In his letter to the Union Minister, Chadha sought to bring to his notice that an estimated 100 Punjabi immigrant workers were stranded in Abu Dhabi. He wrote that these workers were working at a private firm there.

“However, the firm has reportedly terminated their contracts and is unwilling to return their passports. As a result, they have been rendered unable to return to India despite making applications online and while their families are willing to arrange for their tickets,” said the Rajya Sabha MP in his missive.

“Therefore … As a Member of Parliament from the state of Punjab, I request your immediate intervention in the matter and issuance of directions to the Indian Consulate in Dubai to establish contact with the stranded individuals in order to arrange for their expeditious return to India,” said the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022