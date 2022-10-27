Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar, Russian FM Lavrov to hold talks in Moscow on Nov 8: Russian foreign ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 18:26 IST
EAM Jaishankar, Russian FM Lavrov to hold talks in Moscow on Nov 8: Russian foreign ministry
Maria Zakharova Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to Moscow to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on November 8, a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

The proposed visit comes amid a fresh wave of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine following a huge blast in Crimea nearly two weeks ago.

''Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will have talks with External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar on November 8 in Moscow,'' Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

''The ministers will discuss the current state of bilateral relations and the international agenda,'' she added.

There is no comment yet from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the proposed visit of Jaishankar.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times.

In a phone conversation with Zelenskyy on October 4, Modi said there can be ''no military solution'' and that India is ready to contribute to any peace efforts.

At a bilateral meeting with Putin in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 16, Modi told the Russian president that ''today's era is not of war''.

India is yet to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been maintaining that the crisis must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.

There has been intensification of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various UKrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea around two weeks ago.

Moscow has blamed Kyiv for the blast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global
4
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022