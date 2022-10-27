World News Roundup: Slovak parliament suspends voting due to suspected cyberattack; Iran's Khamenei vows revenge after deadly attack on shrine and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Slovak parliament suspends voting due to suspected cyberattack

The Slovak parliament suspended its session on Thursday after a suspected cyberattack brought down its IT systems, parliament speaker Boris Kollar said. "We have identified a cyber security incident... There is a signal coming from some point which jams our systems, computers, we cannot even serve the lawmakers in our cafeteria," Kollar told reporters in a televised briefing.

Iran's Khamenei vows revenge after deadly attack on shrine

Iran's supreme Leader vowed on Thursday to retaliate against those threatening the country's security after the massacre of Shi'ite pilgrims, an assault claimed by Islamic State which threatens to inflame tensions amid widespread anti-government protests. In a statement read on state TV, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the assailants "will surely be punished" and called on Iranians to unite.

Israel, Lebanon sign maritime border deal in rare diplomatic feat

Israeli and Lebanese leaders signed a landmark U.S-brokered agreement on their maritime boundary on Thursday, marking a diplomatic departure from decades of hostility and opening the way to offshore energy exploration. Lebanese President Michel Aoun signed a letter approving the deal in Baada, followed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid's signature in Jerusalem, with a handover ceremony of less-senior delegations set to take place at the UN peacekeeping base in Naqoura along the border.

World faces 2.8C rise after 'woefully inadequate' climate pledges, UN says

Government pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on track for an average 2.8 degrees Celsius temperature rise this century, after "woefully inadequate" progress to curb warming, a United Nations report said. Representatives from around the world will meet from Nov. 6-18 at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt to try to agree pledges to limit warming to below 2C above pre-industrial levels and ideally to 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

China to revise women's protection law for first time in decades

Legislation aimed at giving women in China more protection against gender discrimination and sexual harassment at work was submitted to China's parliament on Thursday after a third revision and extensive public input. The revised legislation comes as activists have expressed concern about increasing government rhetoric on the value traditional women's roles and what some see as setbacks for women's rights and more restrictive attitudes towards abortion.

Factbox-Has Putin threatened to use nuclear weapons?

The West says Russia has made repeated threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, but what has President Vladimir Putin actually said on the possible use of nuclear weapons? NUCLEAR WARNINGS?

Analysis-Need for speed: China Xi's new generals offer cohesion over possible Taiwan plans

Chinese President Xi Jinping's new generals may have been selected for their political loyalty to him, but those ties could serve at least one vital military purpose in any Taiwan invasion plan: ensuring cohesion and decisiveness. Although the Politburo's seven-man Standing Committee would make the ultimate decision on any Taiwan action, the Central Military Commission would forge and execute the battle plan, eight Asian and Western military attaches say.

Chinese authorities ask: Dear newlywed, when's the baby arriving?

An online post about a newlywed in China, who was rung up by her local government asking if she was pregnant, garnered tens of thousands of comments on Thursday before being removed, with many netizens saying they had experienced similar calls. The debate comes on the heels of President Xi Jinping declaring at the Communist Party's 20th Congress last week that China would establish a policy to boost birth rates and improve the country's population development strategy.

Russia moves to ban 'LGBT propaganda' among all ages

Russian lawmakers backed a bill on Thursday that would expand an existing ban on the promotion of "LGBT propaganda" among children to include people of all ages, a move critics see as an attempt to further intimidate and oppress sexual minorities. Authorities have already used existing laws to stop gay pride marches and detain gay rights activists.

Russia strikes Ukrainian infrastructure, says it may destroy Western satellites

A senior Russian government official raised the possibility that Moscow could shoot down commercial Western satellites being used to help Ukraine's war effort, as Russia pressed ahead with its bombing campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure. If acted on, the threat would inevitably raise fears about spiralling escalation of the eight-month-old conflict and the risk of direct confrontation between Russia and the West.

(With inputs from agencies.)