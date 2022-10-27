Left Menu

Gujarat Assembly polls: Congress to take out 'Parivartan Sankalp' yatras from Oct 31

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-10-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 19:09 IST
The opposition Congress in Gujarat will take out 'Parivartan Sankalp' yatras from October 31 across five zones in the state, where Assembly polls are due by the end of this year, party functionaries said on Thursday.

Schedule for the elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly is yet to be announced.

Gujarat Congress chief spokesperson Manish Doshi said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath, and senior leader Mukul Wasnik will launch the marches from five different towns.

Through the 'Parivartan Sankalp Yatra', the Congress aims to create an atmosphere for change in Gujarat, where the Bharatiya Janata Party has been in power for close to three decades, he said. As per the party's programme, Gehlot will launch the yatra from Palanpur in Banaskantha district of north Gujarat. Baghel will launch it from Fagvel in Kheda district of central Gujarat, while senior leader Digvijaya Singh will participate in the yatra from Nakhatrana in Kutch, Doshi said. Kamal Nath will set out on the 'Parivartan Yatra' from Somnath and senior leader Mukul Wasnik will attend the yatra from Jambusar to south Gujarat, according to him.

''Each of these yatras will last nearly a week and cover 175 out of the state's 182 Assembly seats. More details of the programme will be revealed on October 29,'' Doshi added.

Incidentally, the Congress has not organised a major rally as yet in the run up to the upcoming polls, with even star campaigner Rahul Gandhi away leading the party's nationwide 'Bharat Jodo' event.

On the other hand, new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has undertaken a high-decibel campaign with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann making several visits and promising several welfare measures or ''guarantees''.

The ruling BJP had recently organised the party's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' recently. In the run-up to the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed several rallies for the party.

