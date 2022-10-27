Putin says West is playing 'dangerous, bloody and dirty game'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:04 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West was playing a "dangerous, bloody and dirty" game over Ukraine but that the United States and its allies would ultimately have to talk to Russia.
Putin, speaking to the Valdai Discussion Club, said the West was blinded by colonialism and was trying to contain the rest of the world.
