Traffic crawls as AAP, BJP workers protest over garbage issue in east Delhi

Traffic crawled on the roads around the Ghazipur landfill site here on Thursday as AAP and BJP workers held protests to accuse each other of manhandling the garbage issue as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's visited the site.

Kejriwal visited the landfill site and said the upcoming MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue as he promised to clean Delhi in five years if his AAP wins the civic body election.

According to the police, traffic was affected for nearly two hours near the landfill site in east Delhi starting from 9.30 am.

Commuters also took to Twitter to inform about the congestion. ''Where is our traffic police..... everyone waiting for hours on road....near Ghazipur landfill,'' tweeted a commuter.

Ahead of Kejriwal's visit, AAP and BJP workers showed black flags and held protests against each other with each party accusing the other of mishandling the garbage issue in Delhi. Workers of both the parties indulged in sloganeering against each other.

Roads leading to the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Ghazipur witnessed traffic jams because of protests by both parties. Information regarding traffic snarls were also received from other parts of the capital. Another user said that the traffic was massive at Prashant Vihar flyover.

