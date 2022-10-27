Putin says Russia tried to 'be friends' with the West, NATO
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:31 IST
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the West rejected Russia's attempts to build good relations with the United States and NATO because it was set on making Russia vulnerable.
Moscow had wanted to "be friends" with the West and NATO, but would not accept attempts by the United States, European Union and Britain to hold Russia down, Putin said in a speech to the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- United States
- Moscow
- Britain
- West
- European Union
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain plans 'de-facto windfall tax' on low-carbon energy producers
HC directs West Bengal DGP, Kolkata Police commissioner to form SIT to probe Ekbalpur clashes.
Kremlin says Western nuclear rhetoric is 'provocative'
Britain plans 'de-facto windfall tax' on low-carbon energy producers
Britain faces difficult fiscal decisions, PM's spokesman says