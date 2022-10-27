Left Menu

UK PM Sunak speaks to India's Modi, hopes for progress on trade deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:31 IST
UK PM Sunak speaks to India's Modi, hopes for progress on trade deal
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
Britain's new prime minister Rishi Sunak spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and conveyed his hope that the two nations could continue to make further progress towards a trade deal, Sunak's office said on Thursday.

Sunak, Britain's first leader of Indian descent, told Modi he himself was "a visual representation of the historic links between the UK and India," Sunak's office said.

"The Prime Minister hoped the UK and India could continue to make good progress in negotiations to finalise a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement," it added.

