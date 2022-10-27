Putin says United States uses dollar as a weapon
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:31 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the U.S. had discredited the international financial system by using the U.S. dollar as a weapon.
In a combative anti-West speech in Moscow, Putin said he believed moves by other countries to reduce the reliance of the U.S. dollar in their international trade would accelerate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- U.S.
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar at 24-year peak to yen as U.S. yields jump; sterling on the ropes
U.S. weighs allowing Venezuelans to apply for special humanitarian entry -sources
U.S. weighs allowing Venezuelans to apply for special humanitarian entry -sources
FOREX-Dollar at 24-year peak to yen after U.S. yields jump; sterling choppy
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more