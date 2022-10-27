Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to Sunak, both agree on early conclusion of FTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to new British premier Rishi Sunak with the two leaders agreeing on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced free trade agreement between the two countries.It was their first conversation since Indian-origin Sunak took charge as British prime minister on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 20:35 IST
PM Modi speaks to Sunak, both agree on early conclusion of FTA
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to new British premier Rishi Sunak with the two leaders agreeing on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced free trade agreement between the two countries.

It was their first conversation since Indian-origin Sunak took charge as British prime minister on Tuesday. Sunak also tweeted his thanks to Modi and said he is excited about what the two ''great democracies'' can achieve as they deepen their security, defence and economic partnership in the months and years ahead.

Modi tweeted, ''Glad to speak to Rishi Sunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA.'' Sunak responded, ''Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your kind words as I get started in my new role. The UK and India share so much. I'm excited about what our two great democracies can achieve as we deepen our security, defence and economic partnership in the months & years ahead.'' India and Britain launched negotiations for the free-trade agreement (FTA) in January with an aim to conclude talks by Diwali but the deadline was missed due to a lack of consensus on issues.

Sunak, in his previous role as Chancellor of the Exchequer, had expressed support for the FTA as he saw enormous opportunities for both countries in the fintech and insurance sectors.

Sunak is an investment banker-turned politician and at 42, is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu Prime Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022