British PM Sunak pulls out of attending COP27 summit to focus on domestic issues

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:06 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pulled out of attending the COP27 climate summit which begins in Egypt next month to focus on domestic issues, his office said on Thursday.

Sunak became prime minister on Monday, and has delayed an autumn fiscal statement to Nov. 17 as he looks to tackle a cost-of-living crisis and restore credibility damaged in the short tenure of his predecessor Liz Truss. "The Prime Minister is not expected to attend the summit in Egypt due to other pressing domestic commitments, including preparations for the autumn statement," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"The UK will be fully represented by other senior ministers, as well as COP President Alok Sharma."

