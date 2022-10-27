Left Menu

Don't know person on parole can sing or not: Anil Vij on Ram Rahim

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said he has no idea if a person on parole can sing or not, referring to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who released a music video on Diwali.When asked about Ram Rahims recent video, Vij said, He has been given parole by the jail administration under the jail manuals and he is in the ashram of Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:20 IST
Don't know person on parole can sing or not: Anil Vij on Ram Rahim

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said he has no idea if a person on parole can sing or not, referring to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh who released a music video on Diwali.

When asked about Ram Rahim's recent video, Vij said, ''He has been given parole by the jail administration under the jail manuals and he is in the ashram of Uttar Pradesh. It has to be seen in the jail manual that whether one, who is on parole, can sing or not. I don't know, he added''.

Interacting with media persons at the inauguration of the Haryana Police Housing Complex project at Bhondsi in Gurugram, Vij said, ''This is the golden period of Haryana, in which systems have been changed. We have made everything transparent and many services have been made online.'' Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, was granted parole for 40 days last week.

For the last few days, he has been holding online discourses from his Barnawa ashram in Uttar Pradesh. These discourses have been attended by scores of his followers, including many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Haryana.

Asked about Ram Rahim's parole at a press conference in New Delhi, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said he had no role in it as jails have their own rules.

The decision to grant Ram Rahim parole ahead of the Adampur bypoll in Haryana on November 3 and panchayat elections has triggered a furore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022