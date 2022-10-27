Putin hails Turkey's Erdogan as 'strong leader'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:27 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday as a "strong leader" who always defended Turkey's interests. Putin said Erdogan was not always an "easy partner" to deal with, but that Turkey was always "reliable" and had a desire to reach agreements.
Erdogan has played a vital role as a go-between for Kyiv and Moscow since the start of the conflict, brokering the Black Sea grain deal and assisting in a number of prisoner exchangers - the only diplomatic breakthroughs to date in the eight-month conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Kyiv
- Black Sea
- Moscow
- Vladimir Putin
- Erdogan
- Turkey
- Russian
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia's Novak says Moscow ready to begin investigation of Nord Stream incidents
Putin to meet Erdogan, likely to look at Ukraine peace options - Kremlin
Yellen says Russian oil price cap in $60 range would allow Moscow some profit
Yellen says Russian oil price cap in $60 range would allow Moscow some profit
Russia's Novak says Moscow will consider building additional TurkStream lines