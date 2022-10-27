Left Menu

PM Modi to address BJP poll rallies in Himachal from Nov 5-9

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-10-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 21:29 IST
PM Modi to address BJP poll rallies in Himachal from Nov 5-9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP's election rallies in Himachal Pradesh from November 5-9, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Thursday.

As per tentative programme, the prime minister will address rallies in Shimla, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi, he said.

Kashyap said BJP chief J P Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Smriti Irani, party spokesperson Sambit Patra and several other prominent leaders will also address election meetings in various parts of the state.

The dates for their election rallies are being finalised, he added.

To a query, Kashyap said efforts were on to persuade rebel BJP candidates to withdraw their nominations.

Those rebel BJP candidates who will not withdraw their nominations will be expelled from the party for six years, the Shimla MP added.

However, he expressed hope that the rebel candidates would withdraw their nominations and the situation would not arise to expel them from the party.

The last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections is October 29.

The voting for the 68-seat Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 12. The counting will take place on December 8.

A notification for the state elections was issued on October 17 and the last date for the filing of nominations was October 25. Scrutiny of papers was held on October 27.

