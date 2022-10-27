White House: Third term for China's Xi was 'pretty much what we expected'

The White House said on Thursday that the Chinese Communist Party's session that gave Xi Jinping a third term as president was "pretty much what we expected."

National security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters it was as yet unclear whether President Joe Biden would meet Xi at a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, next month. (Reporting By Steve Holland)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)