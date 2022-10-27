3-year jail for Azam Khan 'mockery of justice': BSP MP Danish Ali

BSP MP Danish Ali on Thursday voiced support for Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who has been convicted in a 2019 hate speech case, saying that while all hate mongers are roaming free, ''Azams'' will be convicted and thrown out of legislatures.

Khan was convicted in the case and sent to three years in jail, and faces disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The Representation of the People Act says that anyone sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more shall be disqualified ''from the date of such conviction'' and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time in jail.

The Assembly Speaker can start the disqualification proceedings either suo motu or after receiving an application on this. Reacting to the development, Ali said, ''Two operations seems to be running parallel in India – 'Opposition Mukt Bharat' and 'Muslim Mukt legislature'. Three-year jail for #AzamKhan is a mockery of justice.'' ''While all hate mongers are roaming free, 'Azams' will be convicted and thrown out of legislatures,'' the BSP MP from Amroha said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on Rampur MLA Khan, advocate Ajay Tiwari said.

The case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019 for levelling serious allegations against administrative officials posted in Rampur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)