Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra may touch Ambedkar's birthplace on November 26

PTI | Indore | Updated: 27-10-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 22:02 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra may touch Ambedkar's birthplace on November 26
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is likely to reach Dr B R Ambedkar's birthplace Mhow near here in Madhya Pradesh on November 26, which is celebrated as Constitution Day, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, who is also chairman of the Bharat Jodo Yatra organizing committee, said the Madhya Pradesh leg of the yatra, launched on September 7 at Kanniyakumari, will be finalized by the state Congress.

“The route and shape of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be finalized under the leadership of state Congress president Kamal Nath by November 1,'' he told reporters here.

Answering a question, Singh said discussion was on in the party on the issue of taking the yatra to Ambedkar's birthplace Mhow on November 26.

Ambedkar was born in Mhow town, about 25km away from Indore, on April 14, 1891. A grand memorial has been constructed in his honour in the town by the state government.

Congress leaders said after covering the Maharashtra leg, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh from Burhanpur in the last week of November and will be in the state for nearly a fortnight while passing through different districts.

Singh said the yatra is not related to winning elections and the mass outreach programme's wider aim is to highlight basic issues like rising inflation and unemployment.

Meanwhile, the Congress is planning to hold a meeting of lawyers on the occasion of Constitution Day and party's Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, a Supreme Court advocate, addressed a meeting on the issue in Indore on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Tankha said one of the aims of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to make people aware about protecting the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022