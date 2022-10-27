Left Menu

It's impossible to destabilise the Telangana govt with illegal money: HD Kumaraswamy

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has successfully launched Operation Lotus in many states and now they are doing it in Telangana too," H D Kumaraswamy said.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 22:10 IST
It's impossible to destabilise the Telangana govt with illegal money: HD Kumaraswamy
Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Janata Dal Secular leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday hit out at PM Narendra Modi and said that it is not surprising that the BJP attempted to carry out Operation Lotus in Telangana too. The former CM was briefing reporters about the party's Panchratna Yatra.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has successfully launched Operation Lotus in many states and now they are doing it in Telangana too," H D Kumaraswamy said. "It is impossible to destabilize the government with illegal money so easily in Telangana. Today the close aides of the BJP were caught directly with Rs 17 crore money. Why has the Prime Minister been silent about this? The Prime Minister and ED have to answer this," Kumaraswamy said.

The former CM also demanded that PM Modi brief him about where and how this money came from. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease; Global COVID cases will increase in coming months, but at a slower pace -report and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chroni...

 Global
2
Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

Motorcycling-Isle of Man TT sidecar racer dies of injuries

 Global
3
European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Watch video

European spacecraft observed yesterday's solar eclipse twice from space | Wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzerland; U.S. basketball star Griner's 9-year drug sentence upheld in Russia and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka ousts Casper Ruud in Switzer...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022