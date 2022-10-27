Putin says: I will think about whether or not to attend G20
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 22:26 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had not yet decided whether to attend next month's G20 summit in Indonesia.
The Russian leader added that if he does not go to the summit, scheduled for 15-16 November, he would send a high-level Russian delegation in his place.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Indonesia
- Russian
Advertisement