Putin says Ukraine facing heavy losses in conflict
Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 22:43 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that hard-line Ukrainian nationalists were willing to "fight until the last Ukrainian" in the conflict with Russia. Putin said Ukraine had suffered heavy losses in the eight-month conflict and criticised Ukrainian "hardline patriots" and "banderites," a tag Russian officials and commentators often use to describe Ukrainian fighters who they say are neo-Nazis and fascists, for being willing to sacrifice their fellow fighters.
