Putin says United States wrong to destroy relations with China

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the United States was wrong to destroy its relations with China over Taiwan.

Putin said Russia recognises Taiwan as part of the People's Republic of China and said visits by U.S. officials, including House Speaker Nanci Pelosi - who Putin referred to as "grandma" - to Taiwan were a provocation.

