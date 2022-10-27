Former Maha minister Kishanrao Deshmukh passes away at 95

Former Maharashtra minister and veteran leader Bhai Kishanrao Deshmukh passed away on Thursday morning due to old age-related ailments at a private hospital in Latur, family sources said He was 95. Deshmukh was a legislator from 1972 to 1978 and again from 1980 to 1985.

His last rites were performed in the evening at his native village Nandurga.

