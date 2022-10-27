Left Menu

CPI accuses EC of ‘overstretching’ its constitutional mandate

The CPI has written to the Election Commission alleging that the poll body has ''over-stretched'' its constitutional mandate by asking political parties to subscribe to a standardised election proforma while making promises. The letter, written by party general secretary D Raja, states that the letter from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on this is an ''encroachment'' upon the powers of the Parliament and political parties. ''It is with great concern that our party responds to the letter under reference from ECI. What concerns me is the apparent overstretch of ECI's mandate by asking political parties to subscribe to a standardised disclosure proforma while making promises,'' Raja said.

He said different political parties go to people seeking votes on different pretext, and that matters of policy and spendings are different as various political outfits have varied priorities.

''As to the allegations that making promises to people is being fiscally responsible, it must be understood that political parties with different ideologies view fiscal resources very differently,'' he said.

The Left leader added that the EC should not restrict political parties in reaching the voters with the agenda they wish to pursue. Following up on poll promises and being critical of the incumbent is the job of opposition parties and it should be best left to them, he argued.

''Altering its stand from what was submitted to the Supreme Court, the ECI's letter has reached political parties at a time when there is a debate going on around freebies and the Prime Minister has called them 'revadis' and that they are being very dangerous for the country.

“I would like to believe that the ECI's timing has nothing to do with the views expressed by the Prime Minister,'' Raja stated in the letter.

