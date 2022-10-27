Left Menu

Putin tells people in the West: Russia is not your enemy

"And don't believe that Russia is your enemy." Russia, Putin said, was not an enemy of the West and has never had any "malicious" intentions towards Europe or the United States. But Western leaders, he said, had made grave mistakes that had led to economic and energy crises.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:16 IST
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that ordinary citizens of Western countries should fight for pay rises and should not believe that Russia was their enemy.

"Fight for higher wages," Putin said when asked what he would tell an ordinary citizen of a Western country. "And don't believe that Russia is your enemy."

Russia, Putin said, was not an enemy of the West and has never had any "malicious" intentions towards Europe or the United States. But Western leaders, he said, had made grave mistakes that had led to economic and energy crises.

