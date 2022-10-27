Putin tells people in the West: Russia is not your enemy
"And don't believe that Russia is your enemy." Russia, Putin said, was not an enemy of the West and has never had any "malicious" intentions towards Europe or the United States. But Western leaders, he said, had made grave mistakes that had led to economic and energy crises.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-10-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2022 23:16 IST
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that ordinary citizens of Western countries should fight for pay rises and should not believe that Russia was their enemy.
"Fight for higher wages," Putin said when asked what he would tell an ordinary citizen of a Western country. "And don't believe that Russia is your enemy."
Russia, Putin said, was not an enemy of the West and has never had any "malicious" intentions towards Europe or the United States. But Western leaders, he said, had made grave mistakes that had led to economic and energy crises.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Europe
- Western
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Haiti risks new diseases amid cholera outbreak that has killed 18, says PAHO; Europe likely entering another COVID wave, says WHO and ECDC and more
Iran's SCO membership is a step away from shackles of western sanctions, close to Asian multilateralism
European shares fall for seventh day; focus on U.S. CPI data
Half centuries from D'Arcy, Nick powers Western Australia to 168/8 against India in ICC T20 World Cup practice match
Redefine Meat strikes partnership to boost 3D-printed meat sales in Europe