Centre transfers 45.33 acre land belonging to HMT factory to U'khand govt

The Centre has transferred 45.33 acre land belonging to the HMT factory in Nainital to the Uttarakhand government. According to an order by the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries, 45.33 acres of HMT land at Ranibagh and Haldwani has been transferred to the Uttarakhand government.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called it another achievement of the central dispensation.

