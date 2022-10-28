Left Menu

PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mooted the idea of One Nation, One Uniform for police, saying it is just a suggestion and he is not trying to impose it on the states.Addressing a Chintan Shivir of state home ministers, Modi also advocated close cooperation among the states to tackle crimes and criminals.He said cooperative federalism was not only the feeling of the Constitution but also the responsibility of the states and the Centre.The One Nation, One Uniform for police is just an idea.

PTI | Surajkund | Updated: 28-10-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 11:45 IST
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mooted the idea of ''One Nation, One Uniform'' for police, saying it is just a suggestion and he is not trying to impose it on the states.

Addressing a ''Chintan Shivir'' of state home ministers, Modi also advocated close cooperation among the states to tackle crimes and criminals.

He said cooperative federalism was not only the feeling of the Constitution but also the responsibility of the states and the Centre.

''The One Nation, One Uniform for police is just an idea. I am not trying to impose it on you. Just give it a thought. It may happen, it may happen in 5, 50, or 100 years. Just think over it,'' Modi said.

The prime minister said he thinks that the identity of the police across the country could be identical.

He also urged the state governments to review old laws and amend them to the current context as he batted for coordinated action by all the agencies to meet the emerging challenges of law and order and security.

Modi said it was ''very important'' to maintain a good perception of police and the ''wrongs here'' should be addressed.

He said police and intelligence agencies should cooperate with each other to ensure efficiency, better outcome and protection to the common man.

The prime minister said the good old system of generating human intelligence by the police and security agencies should be strengthened for achieving better results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022