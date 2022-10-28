Left Menu

Bombay HC quashes BMC order, NCP leader's Mandal gets nod for Chhath Puja at Ghatkopar ground

The Chhath Puja is to be organised on October 30-31 at Acharya Atre Maidan in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. BMC had revoked permission granted to Shri Durga Parmeshwari Seva Mandal, the organization led by Jadhav to hold the festival.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 11:49 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 11:49 IST
Bombay HC quashes BMC order, NCP leader's Mandal gets nod for Chhath Puja at Ghatkopar ground
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Thursday set aside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) order cancelling the permission granted earlier to an organization to perform Chhath Puja at a ground in Ghatkopar. The organization is headed by a former corporator of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rakhee Jadhav.

The Chhath Puja is to be organised on October 30-31 at Acharya Atre Maidan in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. BMC had revoked permission granted to Shri Durga Parmeshwari Seva Mandal, the organization led by Jadhav to hold the festival. According to BMC, Parmeshwari Seva Mandal's request for Maidan was not considered for allocation because they were unable to provide the required NOC (No Objection Certificate) from Fire Department, local police station and the Traffic Police.

BMC told the court as Parmeshwari Seva Mandal was unable to provide documents on time, their application was not considered. Pertinent to mention, the civic body had later granted permission to Atal Samajik Sanskruti Seva Pratisthan, an organization backed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat. BMC said since Atal Samajik Sanskruti Seva Pratisthan had submitted the documents in time so it was granted permission to hold the festival.

Following this, Jadhav knocked on the door of the High Court against BMC revoking the order. Now, the Bombay HC has quashed the BMC's order. The HC also set aside BMC's order granting permission to Atal Samajik Sanskruti Seva Pratisthan to hold Chhath Puja at the ground. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022