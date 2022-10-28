Left Menu

Controversial Old Goa structure to be demolished, TMC MP Moitra tweets; thanks Union minister

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 28-10-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:12 IST
Controversial Old Goa structure to be demolished, TMC MP Moitra tweets; thanks Union minister
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Friday said Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had informed that the Archeological Survey of India has ordered the demolition of a controversial structure in Old Goa.

Activists in the coastal state have been protesting for a long time now claiming a bungalow being built close to UNESCO protected monuments in the area was allegedly illegal.

''Very happy our efforts paid off and illegal construction of bungalow in heritage site in Old Goa stopped. Thank you @kishanreddybjp and Save Old Goa Action Committee (SOGCA),'' Moitra tweeted on Friday.

Moitra also tweeted a letter in which Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Reddy has stated ''the ASI has issued a demolition order against the illegal construction on 16.08.2022 under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958''.

The letter acknowledged Moitra had raised the issue about ''illegal construction in protected area of Chapel of St Cajetan, Goa'' on December 1 last year in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

Goa TMC leader Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik hailed Moitra's efforts in a tweet and said her party will ''now monitor the implementation of the order of ASI''.

Goa Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Savio Rodrigues confirmed the structure would be demolished as the ASI order mentions it is illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022