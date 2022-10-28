UK to call Northern Ireland election to break deadlock

The British government is to call an election to Northern Ireland's devolved parliament in an effort to break a political stalemate that could leave the region facing direct rule from London. "Elections will be happening," British environment minister Therese Coffey told the BBC.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning devolved government since February when the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party withdrew from the power-sharing government in protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements. It has refused to drop its boycott. Elections in May, in which rivals Sinn Fein took the most seats for the first time, failed to break the deadlock and the British government says it is legally obliged to call a new election after 24 weeks, a deadline that passed on Thursday.

The minister responsible for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, has not yet formally announced the elections, which would take place within 12 weeks. Media in Northern Ireland have named Dec. 15 as the most likely date for the vote. Calling an election means that caretaker ministers lose power and civil servants are left to effectively run the region.

A prolonged stalemate would likely lead to more decisions being made in London, setting the stage for a dispute with Irish nationalists and the Irish government who oppose that arrangement. Political stalemate has already frozen parts of the region's administration, leaving angry voters complaining about the impact on government fuel subsidies and the health service.

An election is also likely to put a spotlight on deep political divisions over post-Brexit trade rules for the region as set out in the Northern Ireland Protocol just as Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak begins to seek a compromise with Brussels. The DUP says it will not join a power-sharing government, which is compulsory in Northern Ireland under the 1998 peace deal, until its concerns about the post-Brexit trading arrangements are addressed.

Following a lengthy stalemate, Britain and the EU resumed talks earlier this month on how to fix problems with the protocol, part of Britain's EU divorce treaty, and Irish officials had reported encouraging signs before Sunak replaced Liz Truss as British leader on Monday. Brussels, which says checks on trade between Britain and Northern Ireland are needed to protect its single market in the wake of Brexit as a land-border with EU member Ireland is impractical, has indicated an openness to easing some of the checks.

But the DUP insists there should be no restrictions on trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom at all, something the EU has said it will not accept.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)