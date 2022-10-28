UK minister says 'disappointed' N. Ireland executive has not reformed
Britain's Northern Ireland minister Chris Heaton-Harris said on Friday he was "extremely disappointed" the province's executive had not reformed and he would provide an update on his legal duty to call an election to the devolved parliament. "I am extremely disappointed that the Executive has not reformed. I will be providing an update on this."
Britain's Northern Ireland minister Chris Heaton-Harris said on Friday he was "extremely disappointed" the province's executive had not reformed and he would provide an update on his legal duty to call an election to the devolved parliament.
"I am extremely disappointed that the Executive has not reformed. The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully-functioning devolved government," Heaton-Harris said on Twitter.
"Today Stormont could be taking decisions to ease the challenges people face. Instead, the legal duty to act falls to me as Secretary of State. I will be providing an update on this."
