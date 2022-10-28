Left Menu

UK minister says 'disappointed' N. Ireland executive has not reformed

Britain's Northern Ireland minister Chris Heaton-Harris said on Friday he was "extremely disappointed" the province's executive had not reformed and he would provide an update on his legal duty to call an election to the devolved parliament. "I am extremely disappointed that the Executive has not reformed. I will be providing an update on this."

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:38 IST
UK minister says 'disappointed' N. Ireland executive has not reformed
Chris Heaton-Harris Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Northern Ireland minister Chris Heaton-Harris said on Friday he was "extremely disappointed" the province's executive had not reformed and he would provide an update on his legal duty to call an election to the devolved parliament.

"I am extremely disappointed that the Executive has not reformed. The people of Northern Ireland deserve a fully-functioning devolved government," Heaton-Harris said on Twitter.

"Today Stormont could be taking decisions to ease the challenges people face. Instead, the legal duty to act falls to me as Secretary of State. I will be providing an update on this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022