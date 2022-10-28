Chhattisgarh Cong meets to discuss strategies, issues as preparation for 2023 Assembly polls

The Chhattisgarh Congress on Friday held a meeting to discuss strategies and issues in view of Assembly polls in the state later next year.

All India Congress Committee in charge PL Punia chaired the meeting that was attended by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, state minister and leaders, a party functionary said.

''It was a meeting of the political affairs committee during which several important issues were discussed, including the strategies for the 2023 Assembly polls, issues to focus on, coordination etc,'' Punia told reporters.

CM Baghel said a resolution expressing gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for her service towards the party, as she served as party president for a long time, was passed in the meeting, while a resolution stating the party was ready to face challenges under newly elected AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was also passed.

In 2018, the Congress had registered a landslide victory in Chhattisgarh, winning 68 out of 90 Assembly seats, leaving the then ruling Bharatiya Janata Party with just 15 seats. Bypoll wins later led to the Congress' tally swelling to 71.

