Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Cong meets to discuss strategies, issues as preparation for 2023 Assembly polls

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-10-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:48 IST
Chhattisgarh Cong meets to discuss strategies, issues as preparation for 2023 Assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh Congress on Friday held a meeting to discuss strategies and issues in view of Assembly polls in the state later next year.

All India Congress Committee in charge PL Punia chaired the meeting that was attended by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, state minister and leaders, a party functionary said.

''It was a meeting of the political affairs committee during which several important issues were discussed, including the strategies for the 2023 Assembly polls, issues to focus on, coordination etc,'' Punia told reporters.

CM Baghel said a resolution expressing gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for her service towards the party, as she served as party president for a long time, was passed in the meeting, while a resolution stating the party was ready to face challenges under newly elected AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge was also passed.

In 2018, the Congress had registered a landslide victory in Chhattisgarh, winning 68 out of 90 Assembly seats, leaving the then ruling Bharatiya Janata Party with just 15 seats. Bypoll wins later led to the Congress' tally swelling to 71.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022