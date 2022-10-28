Left Menu

Cong leaders from various states join Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-10-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 16:40 IST
Cong leaders from various states join Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders from various states on Friday joined party leader Rahul Gandhi in his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Telangana.

Former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das from Odisha and Jitu Patwari from Madhya Pradesh were among the leaders who took part in the yatra.

It was a 'mini Bharat Jodo' yatra with leaders from different states coming to walk with Gandhi, said Jairam Ramesh, AICC General Secretary, in charge of communications.

''During the morning session today in the #BharatJodoYatra in Telangana, we witnessed a mini @bharatjodo with leaders coming from Tripura, Rajasthan, Punjab, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Madhya Pradesh to walk with @RahulGandhi today,'' Ramesh tweeted.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Yeligandla in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Friday and it will halt at Mahabubnagar for the night.

This is the third day of the yatra in Telangana.

The yatra kicked off at around 6.10 AM with Jairam Ramesh, AICC leader KC Venugopal and Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy and party leaders joining Gandhi.

Gandhi called two school girl students who were waiting for him on the roadside during the yatra and walked with them for some distance.

The Gandhi scion-led yatra completed 26.7 km on Thursday, before halting for the day at Sri Balaji Factory, Makthal for the night, according to party sources.

The yatra will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a total distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.

The Wayanad MP will meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors.

He will also visit prayer halls, mosques and temples across Telangana, members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022