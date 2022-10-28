Social worker, politician Sanjeev Sane dies in Thane

Vice president of the Maharashtra unit of Swaraj Abhiyan and social worker Sanjeev Sane died on Friday morning after battling cancer for the last two years, a family member said.

Sane, who started his career with Rashtra Seva Dal, was the Aam Aadmi Party candidate in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

He was 65. Sane is survived by his wife and son.

The last rites were performed at central crematorium here, the family member said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)