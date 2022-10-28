US Domestic News Roundup: Relatives of Uvalde victims call on 'disgraced' Texas public safety director to resign; Obama looks to light up Democrat's chances in key Georgia U.S. Senate race and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Relatives of Uvalde victims call on 'disgraced' Texas public safety director to resign

Relatives of children killed in the Uvalde school shooting confronted the Texas public safety director on Thursday and demanded he resign over the failure of his agency's troopers to confront the gunman quickly and possibly save lives. Brett Cross, uncle of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia - one of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School - was one of several relatives who pressed Director Col. Steven McCraw to follow through on his vow to resign if his agency was found culpable in its response.

Obama looks to light up Democrat's chances in key Georgia U.S. Senate race

Democrats call in their biggest star, Barack Obama, on Friday in the hopes that the former president can excite voters in Georgia and help the party hold onto a critical U.S. Senate seat. Obama, a two-term Democrat who left office in 2017, will stump in Atlanta for Senator Raphael Warnock, who faces Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger Herschel Walker, and Stacey Abrams, who is running against Republican Governor Brian Kemp.

Factbox-Parties clash in election lawsuits ahead of U.S. midterms

In the months leading up to the U.S. midterm elections, lawyers for Democrats and Republicans are already squaring off in a wave of lawsuits challenging state rules on how to vote and the counting of ballots. Here is a summary of significant cases filed ahead of the Nov. 8 election and where they stand.

Eight killed in Oklahoma house fire

Eight people died in a house fire on Thursday in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where police said the blaze was being investigated as a homicide. Neighbors reported the fire about 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) in the Tulsa suburb of about 40,000 people, police said. Officials provided scant details of what happened or who was killed.

Biden says Republican plan will boost inflation

President Joe Biden contrasted his economic plan with Republicans' on Thursday in a last-ditch effort days before U.S. midterm elections to convince voters that Democrats are best equipped to battle inflation and create jobs. "The previous president made a string of broken promises in places like Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio," Biden said. "On my watch, we've kept our commitments. On my watch, made in America isn't just a slogan, it's a reality."

Behind U.S. Supreme Court race cases, a contested push for 'color blindness'

The U.S. Supreme Court's first Black woman justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson, wasted no time making clear her views on race. On her second day of hearing arguments on the court, Jackson said the U.S. Constitution is not "race-blind" and that governments may consider race to ensure that people are treated equally. Jackson's conservative colleagues could make that much more difficult as America's top judicial body considers three major race-related disputes during its current nine-month term. All three involve arguments by conservatives asserting that taking race into account, even when intending to benefit people who have endured discrimination, violates the U.S. Constitution's guarantee of equal protection under the law.

Trump's company: We don't need a monitor

Donald Trump's namesake company urged a New York judge to reject a demand by the state's attorney general to appoint a monitor to oversee its financial practices after she accused it of "staggering" fraud. The Trump Organization's filing on Wednesday night came in connection with Attorney General Letitia James' civil lawsuit accusing the former U.S. president and three of his adult children of lying to banks and insurers by fraudulently overvaluing his real estate assets and net worth.

New York police say extremists could pose threat as election nears

The New York Police Department has called for "elevated vigilance" ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, warning that extremists could target political events and polling sites, the agency said in an internal bulletin obtained by Reuters. Poll workers, people at rallies and political candidates face heightened risk of attack in the run-up to the Nov. 8 elections, according to an alert issued by the NYPD's Intelligence Bureau on Wednesday.

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's husband violently assaulted -Pelosi statement

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" after a break-in at the couple's California home early on Friday, her office said in a statement.

"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement said. "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."

Democrats turn to Obama for a midterm miracle, or at least to stem the bleeding

Less than two weeks before the U.S. midterm elections, with Democrats on verge of losing their razor-thin majority in Congress, the party is asking former President Barack Obama to perform some late-game heroics - or at least help limit their losses. Obama, who left office in 2017 after serving two terms, travels to Georgia on Friday, and then moves on to Wisconsin, Nevada and Pennsylvania, all key battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)