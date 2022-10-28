World News Roundup: Social media failing to keep up with Brazil electoral disinformation, rights groups say; Philippines floods, landslides leave 42 dead, dozens missing and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Social media failing to keep up with Brazil electoral disinformation, rights groups say

Human rights groups and researchers have raised concerns in Brazil that social media platforms are failing to effectively police disinformation ahead of a highly polarized presidential vote on Sunday. Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE) bolstered measures this month to tackle disinformation around the election, especially on video-sharing platforms. Sunday's runoff vote pits far-right President Jair Bolsonaro against leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Philippines floods, landslides leave 42 dead, dozens missing

Philippine search and rescue teams pulled bodies from the water and thick mud on Friday, bringing to 42 the death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by a storm, with dozens more feared buried. Eleven bodies were retrieved in the southern province of Maguindanao, which was hit hard by approaching tropical storm Nalgae, said Naguib Sinarimbo, interior minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Mindanao (BARMM).

German government will consider whether to stay on Twitter after Musk takeover

The German government will consider whether it still wants to have a presence on Twitter following the takeover by the world's richest man Elon Musk, a spokesperson said on Friday. Musk completed his $44 billion acquisition of the influential social media platform on Thursday and signalled his desire to see the company have fewer limits on content that can be posted.

Iran protests flare again as UN voices concern at detainees' treatment

The U.N. human rights office on Friday voiced concern at Iran's treatment of detained protesters and said authorities refused to release some of the bodies of those killed, as demonstrators again called for the death of the country's top leader. The Islamic Republic has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody last month.

Book app connects Ukrainian fathers with refugee children

When Ruslan Mykhalchenko leaves his family in the Netherlands to return home to Ukraine next week, one of the things he will miss most is reading his 5-year-old daughter Olivia a bedtime story. It's a harsh reality for Mykhalchenko and countless Ukrainian fathers who have been separated from their families by the war with Russia, now entering a ninth month.

Brazil's rural boomtowns ensure Bolsonarismo's future

The small city of Catanduva in the rural farm belt of Sao Paulo state has been ahead of the political curve in Brazil.

In 1996, the city elected leftist Felix Sahao as its first Workers Party (PT) mayor - a full six years before Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva became president of Brazil, establishing nearly 14 years of PT rule.

Sweden to further investigate Nord Stream pipeline damage

Sweden has ordered additional investigations to be carried out of the damage done last month to the two Nord Stream pipelines, the prosecutor in charge of the case said in a statement on Friday. Sweden and Denmark have both concluded that four leaks on Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by explosions, but have not said who might be responsible. World leaders have called it an act of sabotage.

Germany says Russia threatens Europe after Putin predicts 'dangerous' decade

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted a "dangerous" decade ahead. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats that long argued for closer economic ties to Moscow, said the Feb.24 invasion had ruptured those hopes.

North Korea fires two missiles into sea as South Korea wraps up drills

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military said, while South Korean forces were wrapping up nearly two weeks of exercises aimed at deterring their northern neighbor. The missile launches, at a time of growing fears that North Korea is preparing its first nuclear test since 2017, were the latest in a year in which North Korea has tested a record number of missiles, whether short-range missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), or others.

Disillusioned Palestinian voters may shape Israeli election

Disillusionment with politics among Palestinian citizens could help determine next week's election in Israel where former premier Benjamin Netanyahu is bidding to return to power, just a year after an Arab party joined an Israeli government for the first time. With polls showing the conservative former leader still unsure of a majority, Arab parties could help form an anti-Netanyahu bloc and decide the government if the turnout among Palestinian voters is high enough.

