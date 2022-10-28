Spokesman: Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 18:38 IST
- United States
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, said her spokesman, Drew Hammill.
Pelosi was not in the residence at the time. Hammill said the assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation.
“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,'' Hammill said in a statement.
