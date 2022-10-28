Opposition MPs in par panel on finance demand discussion on functioning of ED, SFIO

Some opposition MPs who are part of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, including AAP MP Raghav Chadha, on Friday sought a review of the functioning of the Enforcement Directorate and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), sources said.

The parliamentary panel chaired by BJP MP and former Union minister Jayant Sinha met here to deliberate upon the Competition Commission of India (CCI) Amendment Bill.

The panel also deliberated upon its agenda for the year, during which Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the committee should examine the functioning of ED and SFIO, sources said.

A few other opposition MPs supported Chadha's demand for examining the investigation agencies, they said.

Opposition parties have been accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of misusing the ED and other investigation agencies against its political opponents.

The ED has arrested or questioned several opposition politicians in different cases.

