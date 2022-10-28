Left Menu

Anarchy prevailing in Rajasthan: Rajyavardhan Rathore

The Congress government of Rajasthan is keeping silence on this, he said referring to a media report claiming that girls are being auctioned on stamp papers in some districts.

Updated: 28-10-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:04 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajyavardhan Rathore on Friday claimed that anarchy in prevailing in Rajasthan and the state tops the country in terms of crime against women.

''Rajasthan tops the whole country in terms of crime against women. Around 400 daughters are going missing in Rajasthan in a month. The Congress government of Rajasthan is keeping silence on this,'' he said referring to a media report claiming that girls are being auctioned on stamp papers in some districts. ''This anarchy and jungle raj which is going on in Rajasthan is unbearable. The BJP warns the Congress government and all those responsible for this that we will not tolerate this,'' he told reporters at the party office here.

The National Human Rights Commission had also taken a suo moto cognisance of crime against women over the report that girls are being auctioned on stamp paper in half a dozen districts of the state.

Rathore took a jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too, saying he shows helplessness on issues of the public but his wickedness is seen when it comes to political manipulation.

