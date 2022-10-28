Mumbai police issue prohibitory orders for Andheri Assembly bypoll

The Mumbai police have issued prohibitory orders in Andheri (east) constituency for November 3, the day of the state Assembly bypoll, to restrict the movement of people who are not part of the electoral process, an official said on Friday.

An order in this regard was issued on Thursday by the deputy commissioner of police (operations), he said.

The prohibitory orders have been issued under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for the day of polling on November 3, the official said.

As per the order, the movement of any person who is not a candidate, polling agent or government official on election duty will be restricted 100 meters from the polling centres in Andheri (east), he said.

The police have also asked voters to remain in queues and follow the instructions of polling officials, the official said.

Voting will take place at 256 booths in 39 polling centres in Andheri (east) constituency on November 3.

There will be adequate police deployment inside and outside the polling booths, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)